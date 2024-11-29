Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Up 10.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.16. 5,921,024 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 5,683,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Oklo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OKLO

Oklo Trading Up 7.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter worth about $5,971,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oklo during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.