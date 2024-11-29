OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton Purchases 1,046 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,443,788.10. This represents a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 11,939 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $231,855.38.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 6,700 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $150,013.00.
OneWater Marine Stock Up 0.2 %
ONEW stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 87,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ONEW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.
