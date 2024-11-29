OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton Purchases 1,046 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,443,788.10. This represents a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 11,939 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $231,855.38.

On Thursday, September 5th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 6,700 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $150,013.00.

ONEW stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 87,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its position in OneWater Marine by 12.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 332.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

