Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Decreased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 27,610 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.0% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Oracle were worth $42,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Oracle by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 389,754 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,957,000 after purchasing an additional 251,767 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 114,924 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 71,588 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 205,117 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 4.0 %

Oracle stock opened at $182.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.11. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $196.04.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

