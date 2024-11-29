O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Andrea Weiss Sells 600 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,244.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,188.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,107.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $914.50 and a one year high of $1,255.30.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.72 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 191.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

Read Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.