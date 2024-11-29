O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Trimmed by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,661 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.77% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $510,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 482,670 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 809.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,078,000 after buying an additional 80,978 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,793,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.0 %

ORLY opened at $1,244.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,188.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,107.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $914.50 and a 1-year high of $1,255.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

