Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 5671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

