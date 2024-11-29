Pelayo Frederic Garcia Sells 4,000 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total transaction of $532,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Inter Parfums stock opened at $138.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 306.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 119.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $601,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

