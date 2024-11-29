Pelayo Frederic Garcia Sells 4,000 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total transaction of $532,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Inter Parfums Price Performance
Inter Parfums stock opened at $138.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $156.75.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on IPAR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 306.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 119.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $601,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Inter Parfums
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inter Parfums
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.