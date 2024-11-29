Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.49 and traded as low as $25.30. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 43,200 shares traded.
Peritus High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48.
Peritus High Yield ETF Company Profile
The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.
