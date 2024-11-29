Peterson Wealth Management Has $963,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Peterson Wealth Management lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $615.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.18. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $463.89 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

