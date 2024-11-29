Peterson Wealth Management Sells 11,487 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Peterson Wealth Management cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 6.2% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 275.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $203.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $162.98 and a 12 month high of $204.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.