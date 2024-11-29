PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Up 61.8% in November

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the October 31st total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PMF opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMF. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,851 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 359.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.