PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Up 61.8% in November

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the October 31st total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of NYSE PMF opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
