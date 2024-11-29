Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,009,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 17.14% of Polar Power worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.