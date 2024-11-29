PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives C$30.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2024

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.80.

PSK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSK

Insider Buying and Selling at PrairieSky Royalty

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram bought 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$216,290.93. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.33. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$21.22 and a 1 year high of C$30.66.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.