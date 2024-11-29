PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives C$30.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.80.

PSK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram bought 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$216,290.93. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.33. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$21.22 and a 1 year high of C$30.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

