Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Short Interest Up 348.5% in November

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, an increase of 348.5% from the October 31st total of 52,200 shares. Currently, 67.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Prestige Wealth Stock Performance

PWM remained flat at $1.03 during trading on Thursday. 84,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,565. Prestige Wealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

