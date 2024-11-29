Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,452,145,000 after acquiring an additional 477,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,007,000 after purchasing an additional 940,402 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,780,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,227,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,481,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,488,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,783,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on D. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

D stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

