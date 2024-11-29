Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PINK opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.09 million, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

