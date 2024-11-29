Private Trust Co. NA Has $256,000 Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 787,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 602,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 314.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 746,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 566,514 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 476,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 354,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,145,000.

Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

