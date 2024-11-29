Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.29.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $500.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.09 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $470.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.