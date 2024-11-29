ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $23,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,355 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,082 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,247.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after acquiring an additional 617,516 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after acquiring an additional 383,429 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,464,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $108.13 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.94. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.