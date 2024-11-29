PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Down 45.7% in November

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the October 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PPERY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,276. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.