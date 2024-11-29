PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Down 45.7% in November

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the October 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PPERY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,276. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
