Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $13.12 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AON were worth $13,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,183,000 after purchasing an additional 309,702 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after purchasing an additional 883,761 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in AON by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,409,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AON by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after purchasing an additional 548,563 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.06.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $393.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $395.33.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

