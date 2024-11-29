Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,015 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $14,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE TD opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71. The stock has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

