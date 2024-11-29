Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 6% – Here’s What Happened

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) shares rose 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.81. Approximately 652,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,307,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 16.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 97,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
