Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 19,562 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,562 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,524.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KGC stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

