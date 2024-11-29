Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $155.86. The company had a trading volume of 163,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,040. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.37. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $151.31 and a 1 year high of $221.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $462.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.17 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,700 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.80, for a total value of $285,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at $474,035. The trade was a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.98, for a total transaction of $107,057.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,907.06. The trade was a 11.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 105.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 36.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 50.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

