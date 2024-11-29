QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of QCOM opened at $156.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.67 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.