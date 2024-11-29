Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 11,406 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.86.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

