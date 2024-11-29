Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,290 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,040,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,015,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $447.74 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $353.09 and a 12 month high of $450.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $429.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.