Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGS opened at $7.78 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

