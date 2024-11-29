Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in H World Group were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in H World Group by 724.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 570,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 501,634 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the second quarter worth approximately $10,886,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in H World Group by 47,317.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,145,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Price Performance

H World Group stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. H World Group Limited has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HTHT

H World Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.