Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,921 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $186.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.42 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.64.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $587.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

