Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dillard’s by 61.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $447.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.86. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.00 and a 1-year high of $476.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $25.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dillard’s

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.