Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Quipt Home Medical Price Performance
QIPT stock opened at C$3.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$153.40 million, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.01. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of C$3.28 and a 1 year high of C$6.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.14.
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quipt Home Medical
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.