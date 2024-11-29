Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical Price Performance

QIPT stock opened at C$3.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$153.40 million, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.01. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of C$3.28 and a 1 year high of C$6.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.14.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

