RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the October 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AMYZF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 52,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,751. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.23.
About RecycLiCo Battery Materials
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RecycLiCo Battery Materials
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.