RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the October 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMYZF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 52,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,751. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.23.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

