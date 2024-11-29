Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Insider Joshua Hug Sells 22,198 Shares

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Hug sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $457,722.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,873,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,877,982.82. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Remitly Global Price Performance
RELY opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $22.09.
Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $336.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.71 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RELY. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remitly Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Remitly Global by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Remitly Global by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 11.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.
Remitly Global Company Profile
Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
