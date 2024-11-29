Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK). In a filing disclosed on November 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in GSK stock on November 25th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/25/2024.

GSK stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 99.35%.

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This trade represents a 19.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in GSK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in GSK by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in GSK by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

