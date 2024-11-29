Reviewing Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) and Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Profitability

This table compares Palladyne AI and Foresight Autonomous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palladyne AI -722.22% -56.81% -37.45% Foresight Autonomous -1,871.62% -86.89% -69.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of Palladyne AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Foresight Autonomous shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Palladyne AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Foresight Autonomous shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palladyne AI and Foresight Autonomous”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palladyne AI $6.15 million 31.63 -$115.59 million ($2.16) -2.99 Foresight Autonomous $500,000.00 13.77 -$18.41 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Foresight Autonomous has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palladyne AI.

Palladyne AI has a beta of 3.3, suggesting that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foresight Autonomous has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palladyne AI beats Foresight Autonomous on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions. The company also offers QuadSight automotive vision solution, a four-camera multi-spectral vision solution that combines two sets of stereoscopic infrared and visible-light cameras for obstacle detection; DynamiCal, an automatic calibration software solution to ensure that stereo cameras remain calibrated to create accurate and continuous 3D depth perception; and ScaleCam, a separated stereo camera solution. In addition, it provides Percept3D, a 3D point cloud solution that provides 3D raw data for obstacle detection, terrain analysis, and autonomous vehicle sensor fusion; and Mono2Stereo, a solution that enhances existing vision sensor systems by using software-based algorithms to create a 3D perception stereo vision solution. Further, the company offers Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to various road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc. by using smartphones. Its solutions are used in automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles, and agriculture and heavy industrial equipment industries. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in January 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

