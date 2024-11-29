Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Richtech Robotics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. 3,796,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,173. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Richtech Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

Get Richtech Robotics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Richtech Robotics by 662.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 163,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Richtech Robotics in the third quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Richtech Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richtech Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.