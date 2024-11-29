Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the October 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Rightmove Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $19.20.
About Rightmove
