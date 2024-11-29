Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the October 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

