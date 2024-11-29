Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Shares Up 19.4% – Here’s What Happened

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 19.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 30,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Rise Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.
Rise Gold Company Profile
Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.
