Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $266.43 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 710,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $266,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $395.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $287.27 and a one year high of $400.85. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

