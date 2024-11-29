Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $275.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $275,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,195,000 after purchasing an additional 788,892 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45,265.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 620,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 619,229 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,799,000. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,399,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,929,000 after buying an additional 530,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.73. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $97.94 and a 12 month high of $121.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

