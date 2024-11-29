Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $79.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.44% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $79,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,407,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,395,000 after acquiring an additional 46,877 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after acquiring an additional 56,416 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VBK opened at $300.23 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $303.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.40.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

