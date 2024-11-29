Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 46,293 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,125,284 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares during the period. Shell comprises approximately 0.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $206,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 322,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in Shell by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 66,760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Shell by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $8,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $200.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

