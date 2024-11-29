Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,018 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $148,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $84.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

