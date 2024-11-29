Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $564.35 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $508.22 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.32 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

