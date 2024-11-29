Rosenblatt Securities Issues Positive Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $325.00 to $385.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. HSBC raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $347.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.01. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.75, a PEG ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after buying an additional 78,305 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

