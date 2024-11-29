Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Price

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
EHTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eHealth from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 132,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 104.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 131,772 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 29.0% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 443,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 99,618 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 212,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 98,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.
