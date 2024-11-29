Samantha Harnett Sells 280 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) insider Samantha Harnett sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $22,425.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,648 shares in the company, valued at $612,528.32. This represents a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Logitech International Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $79.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $102.59.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.3687 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. Barclays lowered their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 139.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 115,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Further Reading

