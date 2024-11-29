Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 49,667.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,645,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,596,367 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $571,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

